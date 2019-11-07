Ayodhya case: Mayawati says responsibility of Centre, state to guarantee security of people

Ahead of the verdict in the Ayodhya case, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said it was the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee security of people and ensure that their daily life is not disrupted. The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17.

"In the Ayodhya case, the verdict is expected soon due to which there is uneasiness and valid doubts in the minds of people. I appeal to all countrymen to respect the court's order which is in the interest of the country and people," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a separate tweet, she said, "It is the constitutional and legal responsibility of the Centre and State government to guarantee security of people, their property, their religion and ensure their daily life is not disrupted."

A five-judge Constitution bench led by the CJI had reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing PTI ABN DV DV

