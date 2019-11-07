Chhattisgarh: Accidental firing injures CRPF jawan in Sukma

One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained an injury due to accidental firing here on Thursday.

He got injured while cleaning his service rifle in the afternoon today.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Two 'Army men' dupes CISF jawan of Rs 57,000 in online fraud

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)