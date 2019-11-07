Pradhan urges for Jharsuguda-Mumbai direct flight

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Centre to operate a direct flight between Odishas Jharsuguda and Mumbai under UDAN aimed at regional connectivity. Pradhan, who is charge of petroleum and natural gas portfolio, wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri following the huge commercial success of UDAN direct flight operation by SpiceJet from Jharsuguda to New Delhi.

The route has been a great commercial success and has also massively benefited the people of western Odisha, who can now fly directly to the national capital, Pradhan said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Jharsuguda airport in September 2018.

He also pointed out that SpiceJet has introduced flights to Hyderabad and Kolkata from Jharsuguda which are providing more connectivity for passengers travelling to the eastern and southern parts of the country. However, there is a lack of direct air connectivity between western Odisha and Mumbai, Pradhan wrote in the letter dated November 6, 2019.

There is strong demand from air passengers from Jharsuguda for a direct flight to Mumbai. Keeping in mind the benefit of the people of western part of Odisha, I take this opportunity to request your personal intervention in commencement of a direct flight between Jharsuguda and Mumbai at the earliest, he said..

