International Development News
Development News Edition

Maoists infiltration into TN suspected, police on high alert

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:29 IST
Maoists infiltration into TN suspected, police on high alert

Police are on high alert and vehicle checks intensified on border highways to prevent possible infiltration of Maoists into Tamil Nadu following the recent gunning down of four suspected ultras near Attappadi in Kerala's Palakkad district. According to police sources, Kerala police have recovered a pendrive, in which video footage and photos reveal a large number of people being trained to shoot using rifles.

A majority of the trainees were speaking Hindi and Chhattisgarhi, the sources said. The four suspected Maoists were gunned down in an alleged encounter in the Attapaddi forests in Palakkad district late last month.

There were also reports that one or two trainers had sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were attempting to sneak into Tamil Nadu for treatment or hospitals near the two states' border, the sources said. Following this, searches have been intensified inside Tamil Nadu forests and alert has been sounded at checkposts at Nadugani, Soladi, Nambiarkunnu Gudalur and Pattavayal.

The Special Task Force personnel at Mulli and Pandalur camps have also been alerted to assist in the combing operations, they added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Mane jokes he would 'dive' again to win Liverpool penalty

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says he will not change his style of play despite Pep Guardiolas diving accusation. The Manchester City boss made the claim at the weekend when the Senegal international was booked after going down in the penalt...

Indonesia axe coach after World Cup losing streak

Indonesia will search for a new national team coach after football officials announced Simon McMenemy would be sacked following this months World Cup qualifier against Malaysia. The Football Association of Indonesia PSSI said it would part ...

China's forex reserves expand in October

Chinas foreign exchange reserves, the largest in the world, stood at USD 3.1052 trillion at the end of October, official data showed on Thursday. The amount increased by USD 12.7 billion, or 0.4 per cent from the end of September, according...

Air pollution in Delhi did not drop by 25 % as claimed by AAP govt: Greenpeace

The Delhi governments claim of a 25 per cent reduction in air pollution levels over the past few years is not true, environment NGO Greenpeace India said on Thursday. Historical ambient air quality monitoring and satellite data coupled with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019