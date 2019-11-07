Claiming harassment by loan recovery agents, man hangs himself

A 40-year-old real estate agent allegedly committed suicide, claiming harassment from loan and credit card recovery agents in the western suburb of Dahisar on Thursday, police said. In a suicide note, Amol Vaity, who was heavily in debt, alleged that he was taking the drastic step as he was being harassed by loan and credit card recovery agents, an official from Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) police said.

The incident came to light at around 7.45 am, when Amol's wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan on the ground floor of their house, the official said. She immediately alerted other family members and neighbours, who rushed the victim to Shatabdi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said.

The deceased had several unpaid credit card bills and loans in his name, the official said. Neighbours and family members alleged that a few recovery agents had visited Amol, and the deceased had requested them to not to visit him at home.

"...credit card recovery agent Nikhil Vishwakarma has always used abusive language and harassed me repeatedly. He insulted me every time and I was provoked to end my life," Amol said in his suicide note. Based on preliminary information, the MHB police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating if a case of abetment to suicide needs to be registered, an official added..

