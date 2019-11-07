Mentally unsound tribal man kills son

A tribal man, said to be mentally unsound, has allegedly killed his 18-month-old son in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday. The officer-in-charge of Sonua Police Station, Kuldeep Kumar said 35-year-old Selai Surin of Bari village, used a sharp-edged weapon to slit his sons throat before running after his wife, who managed to flee." The OC, said "Surin is mentally unsound".

After the family members reported to the police about the incident on Wednesday, a police team arrested Surin on Wednesday, produced him before a local court, which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, the police officer said. The police has seized the weapon used in the crime, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)