International Development News
Development News Edition

Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:19 IST
Our map accurately depicts India's sovereign territory: MEA on Nepal's objections

India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly shown as part of the Indian territory. The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

India on Saturday released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs. "Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to finding a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations," he said. At the same time, both the countries should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between our two countries, the MEA said.

In the maps issued by the Indian government, the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The Nepal government has said the media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map.

The Nepal government is clear that the Kalapani area lies within the Nepalese territory, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IMA calls for 24-hour shutdown of OPD services in Karnatka

Outpatient services in hospitals and nursing homes in Karnataka are likely to be hit on Friday with the Indian Medical Association IMA giving a call for a 24-hour shutdown in support of striking doctors of a eye hospital here over alleged a...

Congolese 'Terminator' warlord gets harshest ever ICC sentence

The Hague, Nov 7 AFP The International Criminal Court sentenced Congolese rebel chief Bosco Terminator Ntaganda to 30 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity on Thursday, the highest ever penalty issued by the tribunal. Nta...

Two killed in road mishap at Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler on Bramhapuri-Armori Road at Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtras Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night whe...

Neuroscientists discover circuit responsible for building memories during sleep

A new study conducted by Neuroscientists has identified a mechanism that may help build memories during deep sleep. This study centred on the role of the nucleus reuniens, an area that connects two other brain structures involved in creatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019