International Development News
Development News Edition

Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses, promises 3,000 more

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:23 IST
Kejriwal flags off 100 new buses, promises 3,000 more

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off on Thursday 100 standard floor buses equipped with hydraulic lifts, CCTV cameras and panic button under the cluster scheme. He said in the next 6-7 months, 3,000 buses, including 1,000 electric buses, will be added to the public transport fleet in the national capital.

"It took time to bring new buses due to lack of land for bus depots, which has now been managed, and also because of care needed to handle tenders for buses that involve thousands of crores of rupees," Kejriwal told reporters after the flag off ceremony at the Rajghat Bus Depot. With the addition of 100 new buses, the cluster bus fleet operated by the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS), will now be 1,904.

The chief minister said Delhi will soon be known for its robust public bus system as it is known worldwide for its education and healthcare system. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot were present at the ceremony.

"Congrats Delhi! Along with Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal & Dy CM @msisodia flagged off 100 new buses from Rajghat Bus Depot. Supported with CCTV Cameras, Hydraulic Lifts, Panic Buttons - these are new age modern buses for People of Delhi," Gahlot tweeted. The new buses, to be operated from the Rani Khera depot, will cover various places in the outlying areas of the city.

The 100 new buses that were rolled out on Thursday are part of a total 1,000 standard floor, non air-conditioned buses to be procured under the cluster scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police

British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome discovery of 31 men and...

CRPF constable killed in accidental firing

A Central Reserve Police Force CRPF constable was killed on Thursday in an accidental firing during an exercise at his units camp in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a police official said. The constable, Nilu Dala Behra, suffered injuries ...

Delhi govt demands more onions from Centre

The Delhi government has demanded more onions from the Centre for distribution in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after a sudden rise in the vegetables price. The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in ...

Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago to sell their cars in exchange for credit on the ride-hailing platform.Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019