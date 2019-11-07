International Development News
Development News Edition

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:26 IST
Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of 'saffronisation' of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert people's attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI (M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thursday. Speaking to reporters here, he said the BJP, which was given a second term to rule, was neglecting the problems of the general public, which have resulted in unemployment not seen in the last 50 years, and economic and industrial slowdown.

Unable to tackle the problems, the BJP has chosen to divert the attention of the country by raising unnecessary issues like Thiruvalluvar, he said. The Left leader termed as cheap publicity the act of the leader of Hindu Makkal Katchi, a fringe outfit, Arjun Sampath in draping the Thiruvalluvar statue near Thanjavur with a saffron shawl on Wednesday.

Sampath also performed pooja to the statue and adorned it with a rudraksha 'malai' (garland). Ramakrishnan was here to attend the celebrations of the October Revolution being observed on this day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt demands more onions from Centre

The Delhi government has demanded more onions from the Centre for distribution in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday after a sudden rise in the vegetables price. The retail price of onions has risen by 45 per cent in ...

Lyft asks Americans to ditch their cars for ride-hailing vouchers

Lyft Inc on Thursday said it was rolling out an offer to users in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago to sell their cars in exchange for credit on the ride-hailing platform.Those who sell their vehicle through Carvana Co, an online used...

SAT quashes Sebi's order banning Tree House Education and Accessories, its officials

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT on Thursday set aside markets regulator Sebis order banning Tree House Education and Accessories and its officials from securities market in a matter related to alleged misstatement of financials of the...

SPECIAL REPORT-How plaintiff lawyers help corporate America keep its secrets

Paula Lawlor was sifting through piles of internal General Motors Co documents in a hotel room outside of Los Angeles when she hit pay dirt Company records showing that GM knew for years that stronger roofs on its vehicles could save lives....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019