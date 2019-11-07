International Development News
Governor asks Core Group members to submit report to CS

  PTI
  Itanagar
  07-11-2019
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:31 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Thursday asked the Core Group members to submit their report to state Chief Secretary to expedite the process of making Pangsau Pass Border haats in Changlang district functional at the earliest. The Core Group, constituted by the governor had recently visited the land customs station at Moreh in Manipur for familiarization with the border trade system and practices being followed there.

The Core Group led by the Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Laisam Simai and Chou Zingnu Namchoom besides Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin called on the governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him regarding its findings and suggestions, an official release said. Mishra asked them to prepare a report, with due vetting by the state government and meet the Special Secretary Border Management in the Union Home Ministry to obtain necessary sanctions and orders for the early operation of the border trade point at Pangsau Pass.

"Pangsau Pass haats, when developed and organised will have a positive impact on the rural economy of the area and its people," the governor said. He suggested that all formalities for Pangsau Pass border haats must be completed early so that the same could be opened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the august presence External Affairs Minister, before the commencement of Pangsau Pass Festival in January next year..

