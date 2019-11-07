Bihar CM pays obeisance at Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi. He listened to kirtan and was presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal.

Earlier, Cabinet Minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema welcomed Kumar to Sultanpur Lodhi. Sarkaria and Cheema made Kumar aware of the arrangements made by the Punjab government to commemorate the 550th Parkash Purb of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

They said around 50 lakh pilgrims were expected to visit the holy city during the birth anniversary celebrations of the first Sikh Guru. They told him that adequate arrangements had been made for the visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)