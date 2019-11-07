International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa village withdraws tax on clicking pictures, video shoots

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:12 IST
Goa village withdraws tax on clicking pictures, video shoots

The panchayat of a village in Goa on Thursday announced withdrawal of a tax imposed on tourists clicking pictures and shooting videos in its jurisdiction. The move came hours after tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said his department has not granted permission for imposition of such a tax and assured an inquiry into the issue.

The rural settlement in question, Parra, is the ancestral village of late chief minister Manohar Parrikar. Located just 9km from Panaji in North Goa, the village is known for its scenic beauty and its main road is lined with coconut trees.

Deliah Lobo, sarpanch of Parra, told reporters that Swachhta Tax imposed in jurisdiction of the village panchayat has been withdrawn "as of now". The matter came to light on Wednesday after some Goa- based activists took to social media to highlight that the Parra panchayat had been levying tax on clicking pictures or shooting videos in its jurisdiction.

A sign board put up prominently on the main road of the village reads: "Swachhta Tax/Mission Clean Parra Tax will be levied on all film shoots and photo shoots. Tax will vary for individuals and commercials. Ajgaonkar on Thursday disapproved of the move, saying it does not have the government's sanction.

"My department has not granted any permission for imposition of such a tax. We will inquire into this," he said. Ajgaonkar said such a levy will hurt the tourism sector, the mainstay of Goa's economy.

If every panchayat starts imposing its own tax like this, it would be harmful for the states tourism potential, he said. Within hours of the ministers statement, Lobo announced the panchayat has decided to withdraw the tax, but sought to defend the move.

"The decision to impose tax was not to earn revenue, but to bring in discipline on the road (frequented by tourists). Tourists were blocking the traffic and creating nuisance on the road, Lobo said. She said the idea behind imposing the tax was not to earn revenue, but to stop visitors from causing traffic jams.

PTI RPS GK RSY RSY.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

France scraps plans for Franco-Chinese shopping mall near Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to scrap a 3-billion euro 3.32 billion shopping and leisure complex project that French retail group Auchan and Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda planned to build just outside Paris, the Elysee P...

Govt to take into account Assam's interests while signing Naga pact: PM, Shah assure Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday assured Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that the Centre will take into consideration Assam and its people while signing any accord with the Naga rebel groups to en...

Closely monitoring situation at PMC Bank; forensic audit underway: RBI Guv

The Reserve Bank is closely monitoring the situation at scam-hit PMC Bank and a forensic audit is underway, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday, amid persisting uncertainty over depositors funds. Besides, he said an agency has been ap...

UPDATE 1-As public hearings loom, VP Pence aide meets with U.S. House committees

U.S. congressional committees conducting an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump met on Thursday for the first time with a top adviser to Vice President Mike Pence, one of the last witnesses to testify behind closed doors bef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019