Woman constable's loaded pistol missing since Tis Hazari clash, probe underway

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:25 IST
A loaded pistol of a woman constable has been missing since the clash between Delhi Police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari court complex last week, sources said on Thursday. At least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured in the clash that broke out due to a parking issue and virtually turned the court premises into a battle ground on Saturday.

The sources said the 9mm pistol went missing after the clash and efforts are on to trace the weapon. FIR has been registered in the case, they said. Police are also examining CCTV camera footage.

A series of videos on the clash have surfaced. In one of the CCTV camera grabs, lawyers can be seen barging inside the administrative area of the court and assaulting policemen.

In another video, a group of lawyers can be seen trying to set a vehicle ablaze while police personnel are throwing water to disperse them even as a man suspected to be from the legal fraternity can be seen threatening police personnel by brandishing a metal chain. The same person in another video is seen allegedly threatening the policeman who was apparently recording the video of one of the incidents.

In the third video, some lawyers can be seen trying to break open the lock-up inside the court complex after the policemen took one of the advocates inside the lockup following the tiff.

