Two killed in road mishap at Chandrapur

Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a two-wheeler on Bramhapuri-Armori Road at Bramhapuri tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late on Wednesday night when a two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a speeding car at Paradgaon turning, an official said.

Gurudeo Misar (50) of Maldongari village and Rewan Tupat (28) of Udapur, who were on their way to Bramhapuri on the motorcycle, died on the spot, he added. The Bramhapuri police has arrested Mahendra Bharre, a resident of Belpatri village, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)