Panchayat official held for accepting Rs 1 lakh as bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:17 IST
A panchayat official of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana was on Thursday trapped while allegedly taking Rs 1 lakh as bribe, sleuths of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said. The panchayat official was caught red-handed at his office when he demanded Rs 4 lakh and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh as instalment from a complainant for doing an official favour, a press release from ACB said here.

The complainant sought sorting out audit ordered against him for his tenure as sarpanch, the release said. The amount of Rs 1 lakh was recovered from the accused and he was arrested, it said..

