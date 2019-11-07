Jamia Millia Islamia student stabbed in southeast Delhi

A 23-year-old student from Jamia Millia Islamia was stabbed allegedly by two men inside a cluster bus in southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the student was travelling in a bus with his friend, they said.

He has been identified as Mohammad Asad Shah, a second-year B.Ed student of the varsity, police said, adding Shah was accompanied by his friend Krishan Chand. The duo had boarded the bus from Sarai Julena to the varsity.

Ansar, Shah's brother, told PTI over the phone, "When he boarded the bus, he saw some men, whom he recognized as those being involved in incidents of snatching. In fact, Asad recognized one of them as being involved in snatching his phone a couple of months ago." He said Shah alerted his friend about the presence of snatchers.

He, along with his friend, tried to catch hold of them but they attacked him with a surgical blade and deboarded the bus, Ansar said. According to police, Shah sustained injuries to his hand and lower abdomen and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

His friend had suffered a cut to his wrist and was discharged after first-aid on Wednesday, they said. However, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said the men waved a surgical blade when the bus stopped which caused injury to Shah on his hand and lower abdomen.

Ansar claimed that the bus stopped after the accused ran away and only when Chand raised an alarm. Police said they have registered a case and are probing the matter.

Following the incident, students of the varsity appealed to the administration to ensure that such incidents do not happen in future. They expressed concern that such incidents have seen a rise in the area. The varsity's proctor, Waseem Ahmad Khan, said he spoke to the SHO of New Friends Colony and he has assured him that police are probing the matter.

Khan said police has assured that the patrolling has also been stepped up in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)