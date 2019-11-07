International Development News
Development News Edition

4 SDMC employees suspended for negligence of duties during anti-pollution activities: Officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:17 IST
Two officials and as many sanitation workers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation were on Thursday suspended by authorities for alleged negligence of duties in carrying out activities meant for curbing pollution, SDMC officials said. An assistant engineer and a sanitary inspector were suspended by Deputy Commissioner of Central Zone Aman Gupta for "not performing their duties in and around Okhla pollution hotspot," they said.

An inspection was carried out by authorities in the pollution hotspot area on Thursday and on Wednesday night, a senior official said. "The sanitation of the area was found unsatisfactory and accordingly, the sanitary inspector (SI) concerned was suspended," according to an order issued by the Central Zone DC office.

Patrolling teams in the shift from 2-10 PM were also inspected on November 6 and in-charge of one such team, an employee of the assistant engineer rank, was suspended as his "phone was found switched off", the order said. Besides, authorities have also sought explanation from three assistant sanitary inspectors (ASIs) as to why action should not be taken against them for not properly discharging their duties, the officials said.

The SDMC authorities said, the civic body has intensified its drive to mitigate pollution and on Thursday, 264 notices were issued for various violations collecting penalty worth Rs 11.90 lakh. After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category again on Thursday because of high humidity following light rain, officials said.

Delhi had been breathing relatively less polluted air for three days after a bright sun and improved wind speed pulled the city out of the grip of a dense haze that had been lingering over it since October 29. But the increased humidity on Thursday proved harmful.

