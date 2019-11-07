International Development News
Rajasthan: Teacher beats class 11 student with iron rod for not completing homework

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district.

Kheev Singh Bhati, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Barmer speaking to media person on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A class 11 student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher with an iron rod for not completing his homework in Dongar of Barmer district. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the student of Dongar Vidyapeeth School alleged that he was beaten up by a teacher for not completing school homework despite the fact that he was not well and had not attended school for some days.

"For the first time, I was beaten with an iron rod for not completing homework. The teacher had beaten me in front of every student for 10 minutes. I did not complete my homework as I had fever. I told them that a day before I was not present in the school due to my ill health. I, therefore, was unaware of the homework," the student told ANI. The mother of the boy said, "My son was into tears when he came home. On being asked, we learned about the incident. When we complained to teachers they said do whatever you want to do. My child is disciplined and quite intelligent, he got over 83 per cent in Class 10."

As per police, the student sustained bruises on his arms and leg. "The police are investigating the case. A medical report will be taken into consideration. No one has a right to beat students, strict action will be taken against the accused," Kheev Singh Bhati, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Barmer said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

