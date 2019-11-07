Woman raped in moving car, dumped near college in Odisha

A woman was allegedly raped in a moving car and dumped in a critical condition near a college in Odisha's Khurda district, around 25 km from here, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night when the woman was on her way to Khurda town from Bhubaneswar. She was found in an unconscious state by the local people and rushed to the district headquarters hospital at Khurda, the police said.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was raped by a man who gave her a lift in his car. "I was raped inside the car and dumped on the roadside on Wednesday night," the woman said in her FIR.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup K Sahoo said the accused has been arrested and his car seized. "Accused has been apprehended and car seized.

Investigation is on. Senior officers are monitoring the investigation," Sahoo said. The DCP said: "the woman has been medically examined at Khurda district headquarters hospital. We are waiting for the medical report to ascertain the truth." Police said the woman was given a lift by the accused while she was waiting at Khandagiri Chhak. Later, the accused allegedly raped and dumped her.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ajay Pratap Swain said that the woman has alleged rape. "We are investigating different angles. Truth will come out soon," the SP said. Swain said the police have recorded the womans statement before a magistrate under section 164 of CrPC Meanwhile, the State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Namita Behera met the woman and said: "She is in the state of shock. She claimed that something wrong has been done with her. Let her recover." The father of the accused youth denied the woman's allegations and claimed that his son was innocent.

"People in our area know about my son. The woman was given a lift, but she tore her own clothes when my son refused to give her money as demanded by her. It is a clear case of blackmail," said the father of the accused youth..

