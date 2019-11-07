Mumbai top cop appeals for calm after Ayodhya verdict

Police commissioner Sanjay Barve on Thursday appealed Mumbai residents to maintain peace and communal harmony in the city after the Ayodhya verdict. "We all should take care of our city," he said, addressing a Muslim community gathering at Haj House in south Mumbai.

Mumbai had witnessed terrible riots after the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in December 1992. The Supreme Court is expected to deliver the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid case this month.

"We don't know what is being cooked in Ayodhya, we have nothing to do with that and we will not eat that, but we will look after the livelihood of our people in Mumbai," Barve said. "We will set an example by keeping our city safe after the verdict," the top cop said.

People should keep it in mind that jobs and businesses should not be affected and problems should no be created for the poor who have to work every day to meet their daily needs, he said. "We all should take care of our city and its people after the verdict. Police are always with you," he said..

