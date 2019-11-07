International Development News
37 migratory birds found dead in Rajasthan's Khinchan

  Jodhpur
  Updated: 07-11-2019 21:30 IST
Thirty-seven demoiselle cranes were found dead at Khichan in Phalodi subdivision of Jodhpur on Thursday morning. Three of the carcasses were sent to a vet dispensary at Machia Biological Park for a medical examination to ascertain the cause of their death.

According to Sevaram Mali, a bird lover, the migratory birds were found dead at different places. "We received information in the morning that some birds have been spotted dead near Vijay Sagar. When we reached there, we found 15 carcasses," said Mali.

Later, they received information about the death of more birds near Ratari Nadi. On reaching their, they found 16 carcasses.

Six birds were found dead at other locations. A medical board examined the dead birds but failed to reach a conclusion about their death.

"It may be both due to poisoning or disease. For further examination, we have sent the viscera of the birds to the FSL and Disease Diagnostic Centre in Ludhiana," said a board member and pathologist, Vipin Gupta.

