Prince Charles to meet Prez, visit Sikh temple during India visit: Officials

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 21:50 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 21:42 IST
Britain's Prince Charles who is slated to visit India next week will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and pay a visit to a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, officials said. The visit by the heir-to-the-British throne to India will be his second trip in two years and 10th overall.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will pay a two-day visit to India on Wednesday (November 13) and Thursday (November 14)," a senior official said. The Prince of Wales will meet Kovind for a bilateral discussion, the officials said.

"He will meet with Indian meteorologists to hear about climate resilience and natural disaster preparedness, and will visit a Sikh temple to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev," the official said. He will also attend a military service to commemorate the sacrifices of soldiers from across the Commonwealth during the two world wars, and join a roundtable discussion with Indian business leaders on sustainable market initiatives, they said.

