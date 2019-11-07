Kerala: 52-yr-old BSNL employee commits suicide over non-payment of salary

A 52-year-old employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) allegedly committed suicide for not receiving his salary since January 2019 here in Nilambur of Malappuram district on Thursday morning. The deceased identified as Ramakrishnan was working with the BSNL for the last 30 years. He had joined Telecom Authority of India 30 years back as housekeeping staff.

According to the BSNL's Casual Contract Labourers Union President Mohan, the contract employees of BSNL Malappuram district did not get their salaries from January 2019. "The working days have been cut short to 3 days in a week from 6 days and 3 hours from 6 hours," he said.

Ramakrishnan was survived by his wife and two children. The contract employees of BSNL in Kerala were in protest from the past few months as it is very difficult for them to meet their daily needs.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions, general Secretary Elamaram Kareem, alleged in a statement that the central government is responsible for Ramakrishnan's death. "Government is destroying BSNL to help Jio," he claimed, asking BSNL employees to organise a protest against central government's policy, which led to the suicide of Ramakrishnan. (ANI)

