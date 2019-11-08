International Development News
Development News Edition

Facilitate tax payers by explaining the law, Nirmala Sitharaman advises IRS officers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed the 69th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officials at their passing out ceremony to become officers who can facilitate honest and willing taxpayers and empowering them to pay the tax.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Faridabad (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:56 IST
Facilitate tax payers by explaining the law, Nirmala Sitharaman advises IRS officers
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at the event in Faridabad on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed the 69th batch of Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officials at their passing out ceremony to become officers who can facilitate honest and willing taxpayers and empowering them to pay the tax. "You all must play the role of ensuring that everyone who wants to pay the tax is facilitated by explaining the law, making them empowered enough to pay the tax. We want officials who will be facilitating tax payment and not somebody who sends a shiver down the spines of the tax assessee," Sitharaman said at an event at National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics here.

"But when you have to adjudicate in the case of wrongdoing or suspected wrongdoing, that you do it with a sense of honesty on behalf of the country," she added. Sitharaman also expressed happiness at the increased number of women in the passing out batch and said, "Amongst the 102 of you, 25 percent are women which makes me extremely happy. I am very happy with the increase and urge more women to come and join the customs force."

The Union Minister added that she had gone around the country, giving the same message to the serving officials in the IRS and urged the outgoing batch to serve with dedication. "I have gone around the country meeting tax officials to send the message that we are facilitators. The few black sheep should not change the narrative and make the people afraid of IRS officers," Sitharaman said. (ANI)

Also Read: BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in Haryana;Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers: Party PTI JTR KRKJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

On DeMo anniversary, former FinMin official Garg says Rs 2,000 notes being hoarded

On the third anniversary of demonetization, former economic affairs secretary S C Garg said the Rs 2,000 note, which the Modi government brought replacing older 500 and 1,000 notes, were being hoarded and should be demonetized. Three years ...

Samoa: Strong earthquake strikes capital Apia, nearby cities

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck Samoa on Friday, USGS reported. Dozens of people have tweeted about the earthquake from capital Apia and nearby cities.Further details are awaited....

Troop withdrawals in eastern Ukraine to start on Saturday - OSCE

Troop withdrawals in a village in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine will begin on Saturday at 1000 GMT, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe OSCE said in a statement.Ukraine and Russian-backed separatist rebels have a...

Some herbs have therapeutic properties in dealing with kidney ailments: Experts

There is substantial evidence in ayurveda that suggest some herbs have a range of important therapeutic properties in preventing progression of chronic kidney diseases, expert said at an ongoing Science event in Kolkata.At the India Interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019