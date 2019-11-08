International Development News
Delhi chief secy asks implementing agencies to check factors contributing to pollution by Nov 13

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

To control factors contributing to pollution, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev on Friday directed various implementing agencies to check encroachments on major traffic corridors, remove construction and demolition (C&D) waste, and close down polluting industries by November 13. The directions follow the Supreme Court's recent orders asking various agencies to control factors contributing to pollution in Delhi such as open dumping of waste, garbage burning, unpaved roads, road dust and traffic congestion.

After consultations with an apex court-appointed committee, Dev asked the implementing agencies, including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), New Delhi Municipal Council and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, to clear C&D waste and garbage from roadsides, vacant plots, drains and Yamuna river bed by November 13. In an order to all the agencies, the chief secretary also marked the officers responsible for each task.

"In case of non-compliance, the HODs/nodal officers will be held personally responsible and appropriate action will be taken against them," the order read. According to the order, Dev asked the Delhi Police to check illegal parking and street hawking, and encroachments on major traffic corridors.

The chief secretary also asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to close down polluting industries. Dev directed the Department of Industries and municipal corporations to shut down industries in non-conforming areas, and DISCOMS and DJB to disconnect their power and water supply.

MCDs, PWD and DSIIDC have been directed to ensure greening and paving of roadsides and other vacant patches, filling of potholes, mechanized road sweeping, water sprinkling and night patrolling. "Special measures to be taken for preventing dust pollution in the Shahjahanabad redevelopment area," Dev told PWD.

The chief secretary also asked Delhi Police to prevent dumping of C&D waste, garbage and plastic waste and provide protection to all enforcement teams. Divisional commissioners have been asked to deploy 700 civil defense volunteers and environment marshals to assist these teams.

After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category again on Thursday because of high humidity due to light rain, officials said. Delhi had been breathing relatively less polluted air for three days after a bright sun and improved wind speed pulled the city out of the grip of a dense haze that had been lingering over it since October 29. But the increased humidity pushed the pollution levels up on Thursday and Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

