Decline observed in all-India rate of suicide in 2016: NCRB

According to the data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide in 2016. The suicide rate in cities in 2016 was 13.0 as compared to the all-India suicide rate of 10.3 (per lakh of population).

According to NCRB's accidental deaths and suicides data in India-2016, a decline was observed in the all-India rate of suicide (per lakh of population) from 10.6 in 2015 to 10.3 in 2016. Major causes of suicides were family problems (not related to marriage) (29.2 per cent) and illness (17.1 per cent), marriage related issues (5.3 per cent) and drug-abuse and alcoholic addiction (4.0 per cent).

A total of 8,684 deaths in the country occurred due to causes attributable to forces of nature during the year 2016. Out of 8,684 accidental deaths attributable to forces of nature, 38.2 per cent deaths due to 'Lightning', 15.4 per cent deaths due to 'Heat and Sun Stroke' and 8.9 per cent deaths due to 'flood' were reported during the year 2016. A total of 4, 09,537 persons died in accidental deaths due to 'other causes' (not attributable to nature) during 2016.

The major causes of accidental deaths were traffic accidents (43.4 per cent), sudden deaths (10.2 per cent), drowning (7.3 per cent), poisoning (5.6 per cent), falls (4.2 per cent) and accidental fire (4.1 per cent). NCRB has asserted that it would not be responsible for the authenticity of the information, as data is being furnished by the states and Union Territories. NCRB only compiles and collates the data and presents it in the form of this report. (ANI)

