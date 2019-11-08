Concerned over lawmakers trooping into Well of House: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said it was time to take a re-look at the trend of lawmakers trooping into the Well of the House and disturbing proceedings. Addressing legislators here on 'Role of Parliament in the doctrine of separation of powers; enhancing transparency and accountability', Birla further said a committee is working to amend business rules to bring in uniform set of regulations to oversee the functioning of all state Assemblies and Lok Sabha.

"There should be arguments and discussions, but there should be some rules, protocol about entering the Well (of the House). Efforts should be made towards that. The House should function," Birla said. He also raised concern about shorter duration of the Assembly sessions in some states, and said he will hold talks with chief ministers to ensure sessions are convened for at least 60 days a year.

"The reduction in functioning days of state assemblies is a matter of worry. For this, we will speak to CMs to ensure assemblies are in session for more days, so that there could be more constructive debate," he said..

