International Development News
Development News Edition

Concerned over lawmakers trooping into Well of House: Om Birla

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:58 IST
Concerned over lawmakers trooping into Well of House: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said it was time to take a re-look at the trend of lawmakers trooping into the Well of the House and disturbing proceedings. Addressing legislators here on 'Role of Parliament in the doctrine of separation of powers; enhancing transparency and accountability', Birla further said a committee is working to amend business rules to bring in uniform set of regulations to oversee the functioning of all state Assemblies and Lok Sabha.

"There should be arguments and discussions, but there should be some rules, protocol about entering the Well (of the House). Efforts should be made towards that. The House should function," Birla said. He also raised concern about shorter duration of the Assembly sessions in some states, and said he will hold talks with chief ministers to ensure sessions are convened for at least 60 days a year.

"The reduction in functioning days of state assemblies is a matter of worry. For this, we will speak to CMs to ensure assemblies are in session for more days, so that there could be more constructive debate," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019