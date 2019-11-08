International Development News
NIA charge sheets 2 Pakistanis for fake note smuggling

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The NIA has charge-sheeted two Pakistani nationals for allegedly smuggling counterfeit currency notes having a face value of Rs 94,000, officials said on Friday. In its charge sheet filed before a special court in Jaipur on Thursday, the agency has charged Ran Singh, a resident of Sindh in Pakistan, and his accomplice Kunpj, who is at large, also for criminal conspiracy and counterfeiting currency, they said.

He had shown his temporary address in Rangpur village in Gujarat's Morbi district. Singh was arrested by Customs officials at Munabao in Rajasthan's Barmer on March 16 when he was coming from Pakistan to India by the Thar Link Express train, an NIA spokesperson said here.

"The officials recovered 47 counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, having face value equivalent to Rs 94,000, from his possession and the same was seized by the Customs Officials," he said. The 350-page charge sheet was filed for the offenses of "criminal conspiracy of production, smuggling, and circulation of high-quality counterfeit Indian paper currency from Pakistan to India with the intention to damage the monetary stability of India by way of circulating the same in India", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

