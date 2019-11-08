Punjab trucker held with 55 kg poppy in J-K's Udhampur

Police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Kashmir and arrested a trucker with 55 kg poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a senior official said. Udhampur Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said the seizure was made when a police party intercepted a truck during a surprise checking of vehicles on the highway in Chenani area.

During checking, 55.76 kg poppy was recovered from the possession of the truck driver, Darshan Pal of Ludhiana, who was arrested and poppy seized, he said. An FIR in this connection was registered at Chenani police station and the matter is being investigated, the SSP said.

