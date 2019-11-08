Guj govt to compensate farmers hit by unseasonal rain: Dy CM

The Gujarat government on Friday assured farmers it will compensate them as per State Disaster Response Fund norms for crop damage due to unseasonal rain. Authorities have already started a survey of the crop damage, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in Gandhinagar after a review meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

"A comprehensive survey to assess crop damage due to unseasonal rain has started. We have covered 3 lakh hectares while the rest 2 lakh hectares will be covered soon. The CM has assured that those farmers who do not have crop insurance will get compensation as per SDRF norms" said Patel. He said the crop loss survey will be completed by the next cabinet meet to be held on November 13.

Several parts of Gujarat received rainfall last week due to cyclone Maha, which eventually fizzled out. In October too, unseasonal rain damaged standing crop. "Farmers who have taken crop insurance will be compensated by insurance firms. Our government is in constant touch with these companies so that claims are settled at the earliest" said Patel..

