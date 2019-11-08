Kerala: CISF nabs passenger in possession of foreign currency worth more than Rs 3 lakh
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency worth more than Rs 3 lakh at Kannur airport.
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency worth more than Rs 3 lakh at Kannur airport. The passenger, identified as Moosa Kooliyil, was found in possession of foreign currency worth Rs 3.76 lakh.
The accused was handed over to the Customs Department at the airport. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Also Read: Rly freight earnings down by Rs 3,901 cr in Q2; income from passenger fare dips by Rs 155 cr: RTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Moderate growth in air passenger markets and weak air cargo demand as global economy slows
Chopper flying Northern Army Commander makes emergency landing, all passengers safe
Railway passengers can avail of One Touch ATVM service at 42 stations
Rly freight earnings down by Rs 3,901 cr in Q2; income from passenger fare dips by Rs 155 cr: RTI
Passengers vandalise station manager's office at Howrah stn