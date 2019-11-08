All educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Noida shut till Monday: Order
All educational institutions in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain shut till Monday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, official orders said.
Separate orders were issued by the district administration of the two adjoining Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Delhi.
The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Policemen in four Rajasthan districts asked to submit details of their weight, chest and waist size
Maha polls: BJP-Sena tally rises in 'aspirational districts'
River Krishna in spate; crops inundated in two districts
CORRECTED-U.S. Supreme Court's Ginsburg honored for women's, human rights work
U.S. Supreme Court to review SEC's power to recover ill-gotten gains