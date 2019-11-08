All educational institutions in Ghaziabad, Noida shut till Monday: Order

All educational institutions in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar will remain shut till Monday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, official orders said.

Separate orders were issued by the district administration of the two adjoining Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Delhi.

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

