Gehlot writes to Shah, says SPG security cover withdrawal poses 'serious threat' to lives of Gandhis

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying the withdrawal of the SPG security cover to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be a "serious threat" to their lives. The government on Friday replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) security cover of the Gandhis with the 'Z-plus' security of the CRPF.

In the letter, Gehlot said the central government, cabinet secretary, security secretary and IB director will be "personally responsible" in case of threat to the lives of the Gandhi family. "Indira Gandhi was assassinated when she was the prime minister due to lapses in her security and second member of the family Rajiv Gandhi was also killed in a terror attack," he said.

"The withdrawal of the SPG security cover to the Gandhi family will be a serious threat to their lives," he wrote.

