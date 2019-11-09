International Development News
Development News Edition

A timeline of Ramjanbhommi-Babri Masjid land dispute

The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case Saturday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 06:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 06:59 IST
A timeline of Ramjanbhommi-Babri Masjid land dispute
Security personnel march at a road in Ayodhya on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case Saturday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for calm ahead of the verdict as security has been beefed in Uttar Pradesh especially in Ayodhya. School and colleges are shut in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi and prohibitory orders have been clamped in several places across the country.

Here is a timeline of the second-lengthiest case in the apex court history: 1528: Babri Mosque built by Mughal emperor Babur's commander Mir Baqi

1885: Mahant Raghubir Das files a petition in the Faizabad District Court, seeking permission to build raise a structure next to the mosque. The plea is rejected. 1949: Idol of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita found inside the mosque by unknown persons. Hindus call it divine appearance and start offering prayers.

1950: Two suits filed in a Faizabad court by Gopal Simla Visharad and Paramhansa Ramachandra Das, seeking permission to worship the idols at the mosque 1959: Nirmohi Akhara, a party in the case in the Supreme Court, files suit seeking possession of the site

1981: Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board files suit for possession of the site and removal of idols from the mosque 1986: A local court orders opening of the site and allows Hindus to offer prayers.

1989: The Allahabad High Court orders status quo on the site. Rajiv Gandhi government at the Centre lets Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) perform shilanyaas for Ram Temple. 1990: BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani starts Rath Yatra from Gujrat to gather support for the temple.

1992: Babri Mosque structure demolished by karsewaks 1993: The Central passes an Act to acquire land in and around the disputed site in Ayodhya.

1994: In the Ismail Faruqui case, the Supreme Court rules that the mosque is not integral to Islam 2002: The Allahabad High Court starts hearing to adjudicate the ownership of the disputed site.

2003: The Supreme Court bars any religious activity at the site. 2010: The Allahabad High Court rules trifurcation of the 2.77-acre disputed land between UP Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla Virajman.

2011: The Supreme Court stays the High Court order 2016: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy files plea in the Supreme Court seeking permission to worship and construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site.

2018: The Supreme Court rejects all interim pleas, including that of Swamy, seeking to intervene as parties in the case. Advocate Rajeev Dhavan files plea in the court requesting it to refer the issue of reconsideration of its 1994 judgement to a larger bench which is denied. The court forms a three-judge bench instead to hear the case. January 2019: Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi constitutes a five-judge Constitutional Bench to hear the case

March 2019: The Supreme Court appoints a mediation panel headed by Judge (retd) FMI Kallifulla for an out-of-court settlement on March 8. August 2019: The mediation panel fails to reach an amicable settlement. The Supreme Court begins hearing on August 6.

Oct 2019: After hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days, the court reserves its order on October 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

NASA unveils its first electric airplane - a work in progress

NASA, most prominent for its many Florida-launched exploits into space, showcased an early version of its first all-electric experimental aircraft, the X-57 Maxwell, on Friday at its lesser-known aeronautics lab in the California desert.Ada...

Nic Maddinson withdraws from Australia A squad due to mental health problems

Opening batsman Nic Maddinson on Saturday withdrew himself from Australia A squad on the grounds of mental health. As a result of this decision, the batsman would not be taking part in the scheduled match against Pakistan.Cameron Bancroft w...

Indian court to rule on Hindu-Muslim dispute over destroyed mosque

Indias Supreme Court is due to rule on Saturday on the ownership of a centuries-old religious site claimed by both majority Hindus and Muslims, a dispute that has cast a shadow of suspicion over the two communities for decades.Thousands of ...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest after student's death

Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019