Amit Shah invites NSA Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar for high-level meet

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called a high-level meeting of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, Arvind Kumar and other senior officials.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:37 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday called a high-level meeting of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief, Arvind Kumar and other senior officials. The comes on the day when the Supreme Court is going to pronounce its verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

The security arrangements in the national capital and in states across the country have been beefed to the max ahead of the verdict. Politicians cutting across party lines and various Hindu, Muslim and other social organisations have requested the people to maintain peace and harmony and to accept the Supreme Court's verdict.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

