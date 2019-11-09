International Development News
Development News Edition

No more repatriation exercise: Mizoram government

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aizawl
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:50 IST
No more repatriation exercise: Mizoram government

The Mizoram government has decided that the ongoing Bru repatriation process should be the last one and no more such exercises would be carried out, officials said on Saturday. Over 4,000 Bru displaced families, lodged in the relief camps in North Tripura district, are scheduled to return to neighbouring Mizoram during the repatriation process which commenced on October 3 and is scheduled to be completed by November 30.

A meeting of the Mizoram Council of Ministers held on Friday decided not to conduct another repatriation exercise of Brus after completion of the ongoing repatriation process, the officials said. The repatriation issued was deliberated in the meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Zoramthanga and was attended by all the ministers including Cabinet and ministers of state, the officials said.

Former Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradyot Manikya had visited the Bru relief camps located in North Tripura district during the road blockade organised by the inmates of the relief camps on Wednesday and made a statement that the Tripura government should allow the Brus (known as Reangs in Tripura) to remain in the state. "Tripura has enough place to accommodate Reang people.

This is your land and nobody can force you to quit from here," the former Tripura state PCC chief, said while stating that the Reang people, who lost their lands due to Dumbur Hydropower plant at Amarpur sub-division in Tripura migrated to some parts of Mizoram. Earlier, the last meeting of the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) held in Delhi on September six had decided that the ninth and 'final round' of physical repatriation of 4,447 Bru families lodged at the six relief camps in North Tripura district would commence from October.

The Centre had made it clear that the relief camps of Bru refugees in Tripura would be closed down and the displaced persons must be repatriated to Mizoram during the ongoing exercise, Special Secretary (internal security), Ministry of Home Affairs, A P Maheshwari, had said on October 16. This ninth round of Bru repatriation - scheduled to be continued till November 30 - has been termed as the "final" one by the government.

The Bru community, also called Reangs, is among the 21 scheduled tribes in the country. They are scattered across Assam, Mizoram and Tripura..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard: SC

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard SC....

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SC's Ayodhya verdict

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the SCs Ayodhya verdict Police....

Deep sleep can rewire stress and anxiety: Study

In William Shakespeares masterpiece Macbeth, he had it right when he referred to sleep as the balm of hurt minds. While a full night of slumber stabilizes emotions, a sleepless night can trigger up to 30 per cent rise in anxiety levels, a n...

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site: SC

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019