Ayodhya verdict: Amit Shah reviews security situation across India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the country as the Supreme Court began delivering its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, officials said. The home minister also spoke to a few chief ministers to take stock of the situation in their states and asked them to ensure that police and the administration remain alert and no untoward incident takes place.

During the review meeting, the home minister was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing law and order situation in different parts of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where the disputed site is located in Ayodhya, a home ministry official said. Shah also called up a few chief ministers, who apprised him about the steps being taken to ensure peace.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajit Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and a few other officers were present in the meeting.

