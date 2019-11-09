Kathua: Section 144 imposed to maintain law and order

Ahead of the verdict on Ayodhya case, Kathua district administration imposed prohibitory orders in the district to maintain law and order situation. District Magistrate of Kathua OP Bhagat ordered to impose Section 144 till further orders on Saturday.

Higher secondary schools and colleges will also remain closed today. The Kathua administration has requested the people to co-operate in maintaining law and order for safety and security of and property.

Section 144 prohibits assembling of not more than 5 persons at one place. The administration also declared dry day today and prohibited the use of firecrackers. "Strict action under law will be taken against those trying to create trouble", said Kathua DM.

All leaders were requested to assist the administration in every possible way for the safety and security of people and property. (ANI)

