Will discuss and decide whether to file review petition: Zafaryab Jilani on Ayodhya verdict

Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case and said that the committee will discuss and decide whether to file a review petition in the matter. "We are dissatisfied with the decision. The land of suit number 4 (Sunni central Waqf Board) was given to the plaintiff of suit number 5 (Hindu parties) citing Article 142 of the constitution. We will discuss the judgement amongst ourselves and decide whether we want to file a review petition in the matter," Jilani said in a press conference here.

He said that he doesn't think that the scope of Article 142 allows the court to take one's vested right but added that the committee respects the judgement of the court regardless. "We urge the people of the country to maintain peace and tranquility. There should not be any protest by anyone in this regard. This is not a victory or loss for anyone," Jilani said.

The lawyer also said that the judgement of the apex court was not as per their expectations. "The land of the mosque, even the inner courtyard where people used to offer prayers, has been given to the other side. However, we are not criticizing the entire judgement. This judgement is very helpful to maintain the secular structure of the country," he said.

"The Supreme Court has also said that the beliefs of any community is not superior to any other and that there is equality in our country. This is one of the many observations that will prove helpful for the country," Jilani added. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the centre and state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)