UP: Religious leaders in Ayodhya, Lucknow harmoniously welcome SC verdict on land dispute

Setting an example of communal unity, religious leaders in Ayodhya and Lucknow on Saturday harmoniously welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:21 IST
Leaders of different religion in Lucknow harmoniously welcome SC verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Setting an example of communal unity, religious leaders in Ayodhya and Lucknow on Saturday harmoniously welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. While Political commentator Dr MH Khan, Swamy Param Hans Das, Tapaswi Chavani, Mahant Brij Mohan Das were seen offering sweets to each other in Ayodhya, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board also welcomed the verdict with other leaders.

[{ec9e11cf-b66b-4374-99e3-22436335278c:intradmin/Ayodhya_osb1OFe.jpg}] "From our perspective, this is a positive development as no Mandir will be demolished to build a Masjid. Everybody should accept the Supreme Court's verdict and maintain communal harmony," Mahali told ANI.

He said that a final statement will be issued by the Muslim organizations after a team of lawyers analyse and go through judgment. The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the centre and state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

