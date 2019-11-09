International Development News
'If Gandhi murder case retried today, Godse would have been

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 13:30 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-11-2019 13:30 IST
'If Gandhi murder case retried today, Godse would have been

If Mahatma Gandhi assassination case was retried by the supreme court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse being a "murderer but also patriot." This is how Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi reacted to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit which cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. "If the Gandhi Murder case was retried by the Supreme Court today, the verdict would have been Nathuram Godse is a Murderer but he is also a Desh Bhakt," Gandhi said in a tweet issued from his official twitter account @TusharG.

In another tweets, he said, "Please all is not justice" and "Please all is politics." "Once the Ayodhya Judgement is read out can we please revert back to the real issues that plague our nation. Please," Gandhi tweeted.

In an unanimous verdict, the SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

