International Development News
Development News Edition

ED attaches assets worth Rs 56.21 Crores in a bank fraud case

Enforcement Directorate(ED) has attached 37 immovable assets amounting to Rs 56.21 crores owned by Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd (SIS) and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 14:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 14:38 IST
ED attaches assets worth Rs 56.21 Crores in a bank fraud case
Enforcement Directorate (Representative image). Image Credit: ANI

Enforcement Directorate(ED) has attached 37 immovable assets amounting to Rs 56.21 crores owned by Sai Infosystems (I) Ltd (SIS) and others under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case. The attached assets include various commercial and residential properties in Gujarat owned by SIS and Atrium Infocomm Pvt Ltd and Sujyot Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, which are group companies of SIS, according to an official release by the ED.

ED had initiated investigations under PMLA against M/s SIS and its Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Surendrakumar Kakkad and others on the basis of the cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation under Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act. Kakkad and Director of the company Rajeev Gupta were also arrested during the probe.

During its investigations, it was discovered that the company and its Chairman availed various credit facilities and loans from a consortium of banks on the basis of false and fabricated documents. "SIS diverted the said loan proceeds for purposes other than specified in the loan application and acquired various immovable assets in the name of his group companies and relatives and thereby caused financial loss to the tune of Rs 867 Crores (approx.) to the Consortium of Banks as the outstanding loan amount became Non Performing Asset," the ED said.

The ED also found out that Kakkad had incorporated various shell companies that were used for layering of money and for purchase of various immovable properties. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

India Yamaha Motor IYM on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh ex-showroom. The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the comin...

Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes

To de-stress ground and surface water resources, the Haryana government has approved a policy on reuse of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes to avoid further damage to water bodies and the environment. The policy states the need is...

Lebanon's grand mufti calls for protesters' demands to be met

Lebanons grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, called on Saturday for those in power to meet protesters demands of ending corruption and sectarianism.Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian also said the time had come for the prompt ...

Chronology of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

The following is the chronology of major events leading up to the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistans Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indias Gurdaspur district. 1522 The first G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019