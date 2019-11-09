International Development News
Development News Edition

SC verdict a decisive step towards construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:03 IST
SC verdict a decisive step towards construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya: VHP

The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday described the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute as a "decisive step" towards the construction of a "grand" Ram temple and urged the central government to take speedy steps on the directions issued by the top court. Addressing a press conference here, VHP working president Alok Kumar said the SC order is a "decisive step towards construction of grand Ram temple in Ayodhya".

The VHP, he said, expects the central government to take speedy steps on the directions issued by the Supreme Court, including creation of a trust to build the temple. He claimed that 60 per cent of pillars and beams for the Ram temple are ready.

"Today is a day of happiness for Hindus the world over," Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

The following is the chronology of major events leading up to the opening of the landmark Kartarpur Sahib Corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistans Kartarpur to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Indias Gurdaspur district. 1522 The first G...

All communities should come together to build shrine:Kateel

BJPs Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday urged members of all communities to help build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya considering it as the construction of Rashtra Mandir. Terming the unanimous judgment delivered by the five-ju...

Dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi, its suburbs to remain shut till Nov 11

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA on Saturday said dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi and its suburbs will remain shut till November 11. The Environment Pollution Prevention and Control Authority also extended the b...

Hindu, Muslim leaders urge people to maintain peace, order after SC verdict on Ayodhya

Following the pronouncement of the much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, leaders from Hindu and Muslim communities in Uttar Pradesh have urged people to maintain peace and order. The Supr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019