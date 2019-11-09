Retired Supreme Court judge N Santosh Hegde on Saturday hailed the Ayodhya verdict, saying any other judgement wouldn't have been better, but cautioned that it's nothing to be celebrated or protested. It's one of the best verdicts that could have been there under the circumstances, the former Solicitor General of India told PTI.

"Anyway, it's nothing to be celebrated or protested," Hegde, however, said. "I think the court has found a via media which should satisfy every body. I don't think any other judgement would have been better", the former Karnataka Lokayukta said.

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque..

