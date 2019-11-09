'Missing' US woman found on Maha-Goa border

A 20-year-old US woman tourist, who went "missing" from a hostel in Anjuna coastal belt in Goa on November 7, was traced on the Goa-Maharashtra border, police said on Saturday. Elizabeth Mann was traced on the Maharashtra side of the border on Friday late night, said Anjuna police inspector Suraj Gawas.

Mann, who arrived in the coastal state on October 24, went "missing" from her hostel at Anjuna coastal belt in North Goa on November 7 morning, the day she was supposed to fly out. A missing person complaint was lodged by her mother.

"CCTV footage of the hostel shows Elizabeth left her room around 5 am on Thursday," Gawas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)