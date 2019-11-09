International Development News
Development News Edition

Welcome verdict, but court could have ordered for hospital at disputed site: Delhi Muslim residents

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:15 IST
Welcome verdict, but court could have ordered for hospital at disputed site: Delhi Muslim residents

A section of the Muslim community in the national capital on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, but some suggested that the apex court could have ordered to build a hospital or college instead at the disputed site. Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the top court in a historic judgement backed the construction of a Ram Temple by a trust at the disputed site, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Many Muslim residents from Old Delhi to Seelampur area across the Yamuna were largely happy about it, even as they appealed to people to remain calm and maintain peace and amity. Mohammad Usman, a resident of New Seelampur area, said the "verdict is right but it could have been better if the court had ordered to make a hospital or college over there".

"But, we are happy that the dispute has been resolved by the Supreme Court," the 25-year-old man argued. Sanibul Ali, 30, from Brahmpuri, who deals in cloth business, said, "We also support it but it could have been better if instead of considering a mosque or a temple there, the court could have ordered to build a hospital or college at the disputed site in Ayodhya."

However, not all residents were happy about the verdict and wanted the government to focus on providing employment to people now. Ashrafuddin, who works as a labour in Jama Masjid, said, "Now that the matter has been resolved, the government should now focus on providing employment."

"We want employment to earn our livelihood. I am dissatisfied, but happy that this issue, which has been used as a political tool for several years, has been sorted," he added. The 16th century Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of Hindu kar sevaks on December 6, 1992, triggering riots in various parts of the county.

Delivering a unanimous judgement on a case that has long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday said the faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed, and he is symbolically the owner of the land. "Yet, it is also clear that the destruction of the 16th century three-domed structure by Hindu kar sevaks, who want to build a Ram temple there, was wrong that "must be remedied," the ruling said.

Faheem, who runs winter clothes shop near Jama Masjid, said, "Hindus and Muslims are brothers and they want just peace". Mohammad Hasibul, a resident of Seelampur area, said, "We welcome the verdict. We support the verdict on the long-pending dispute. The issues needed to resolved... No violence should be take place across the nation."

In Jama Masjid area, police personnel marched in the streets and patrolled on motorcycles. Shakib Chaudhary, 25, a resident of Zafarabad, said, "We don't need a particular place for worship. The god is everywhere. We welcome the SC verdict. And, this sensitive and long-pending issue needed to be resolved." PTI BUN/NIT KND KND SNE

SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, thanks Pak PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, thanking Pakistan premier Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments towards the shrine across the border that marks the final resting place of Sikhism founder Gu...

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Bollywood welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019