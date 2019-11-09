Let us renew pledge for peace, amity, says Ravi Shankar Prasad hailing SC verdict on Ayodhya

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday called the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya case as a victory for India, stating 'we should renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding'. "A historic day when a landmark judgment has been delivered, upholding the majesty of the judicial system of India. It is a victory for India. We all salute the judgment," Prasad tweeted. Stating that Lord Rama always talked of 'Maryadit Aacharan' (dignified conduct), he said: "Let us renew the pledge for peace, amity and understanding."The Union Minister further said, "Let India grow further and prosper inspired by the eternal principles of our civilisational heritage."

Earlier today, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)