Have always maintained SC verdict on Ayodhya issue will be acceptable to us: Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid here Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Saturday said that he has always maintained that he will accept the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. "We have always maintained that we will accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. Muslims of India have also believed so and they have accepted the decision of the top court," Bukhari told ANI.

"People have suffered loss and faced difficulties due to this dispute. With the Supreme Court's verdict today, people are relieved now. I hope the country will move towards the path of development," he said. On asked about the review petition on this verdict of the top court, Bukhari said: "As far as filing a review petition is concerned, I don't agree with it."

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to the Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

