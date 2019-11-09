Guj: Slain karsevak's family hails SC verdict on Ram Temple

The family of a karsevak who was killed in the 2002 Godhra train burning incident hailed the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday. The apex court, in its unanimous decision, allowed the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Vishva Hindu Parishad worker Sadashiv Jadav (55) was among 59 karsevaks (volunteers who were agitating for Ram temple) who were charred to death inside Sabarmati Express at Godhra station on February 27, 2002, while returning from Ayodhya. The incident led to the worst communal riots in Gujarat's history in which more than 1,000 people, mostly from the minority community, were killed.

"My father Sadashiv Jadav became a full-time VHP worker after retiring as a mill worker. He had gone to Ayodhya to take part in a `yajna' as a karsevak in February 2002," said his son Vilas Jadav. The Gujarat VHP had invited him to its headquarters here on Saturday to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.

"Today, I am happy....My father's dream of Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya will be fulfilled," said Vilas, who was accompanied by his 70-year-old mother, Hansaben Jadav. "We faced many problems after my husband's sudden demise. However, I am feeling relieved today because his dream is getting fulfilled. His soul can now rest in peace," said Hansaben..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)