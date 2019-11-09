Undertrial prisoner dies during treatment at Jammu hospital

A 40-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was arrested in a drug-related case about three months ago, died during treatment at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday. Khuda Bakash, a resident of Samba, died on Friday at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after he had complained of severe chest pain, they said.

He was lodged in Kathua's Hira Nagar jail, the officials said. His post-mortem was conducted on Saturday, they said.

According to the officials, after the news of Bakash's death reached his family members on Saturday, they blocked the Jammu-Pathankot highway at Parminder near Bari Brahmana and demanded an inquiry into his death. They said senior police and civil officers were rushed to the scene to persuade the protesters to disperse.

The protest was going on when last reports came in, they said.

